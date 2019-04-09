OHL y su ex filial de concesiones se enfrentan por la rescisión de dos contratos de obras

OHL y Aleática, nueva denominación de la exfilial de concesiones del grupo constructor tras su venta al fondo IFM, han promovido sendos procesos de arbitraje en los que se reclaman indemnizaciones por la disputa que mantienen sobre los contratos de construcción de dos autopistas, una en México y otra en Colombia, proyectos estimados en unos 500 millones de euros.
Aleática ha instado este martes un arbitraje contra OHL ante el Centro de Arbitraje de México en el que reclama a la constructora "indemnizaciones por daños y perjuicios".
Según denuncia, OHL ha incurrido en "incumplimientos" en la ejecución de las obras de la autopista Atizapán-Atlacomulco, según indicó en una notificación a la Bolsa de México.
La exfilial de OHL insta este procedimiento contra el grupo participado por la familia Villar Mir después de que la víspera le rescindiera el contrato de construcción de esta autopista y otra de Colombia, la Río Magdalena.
De su lado, la constructora del Grupo Villar Mir considera que Aleática le ha retirado estos dos contratos de obras "como consecuencia directa" de los procesos de arbitraje que, a su vez, asegura instó contra su exfilial "por falta de pago" en los que reclama 130 millones de euros.
En concreto, OHL asegura que elevó un arbitraje sobre las obras de la Autopista Río Magdalena el 30 de noviembre de 2018 y otro en relación a la vía mexicana este pasado 4 de abril. En ambos casos, la compañía también denuncia "graves incumplimientos contractuales", según detalló a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
"La resolución de los contratos se suma a los graves incumplimientos contractuales del grupo Aleática y, en consecuencia, OHL adoptará las medidas legales que correspondan en defensa de sus intereses", añade la constructora, que asegura haberse visto "sorprendida en su buena fe" en las relaciones que mantenía con la que hasta el pasado año fue su filial.
