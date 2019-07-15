El presidente de la CEOE: "El programa económico de Unidas Podemos haría que la economía fuera hacia atrás" 

El presidente de la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, ha advertido este lunes de que el programa económico de Unidas Podemos haría que "la economía fuera hacia atrás", por lo que espera que, si finalmente hay un gobierno de coalición o programático, el PSOE "temple" las posiciones del partido de Pablo Iglesias.
Garamendi, en declaraciones a RNE, ha asegurado que, salga el gobierno que salga, la CEOE actuará con "lealtad institucional" y "jugará el partido donde toque", aunque no ha ocultado que sus preferencias pasan por gobiernos centristas porque "encajan mejor con la economía que los gobiernos con opciones políticas más extremas".
"Nosotros queremos moderación y estabilidad", ha subrayado el dirigente empresarial, que ha mostrado su "perplejidad" por lo que está sucediendo en la política española.
Garamendi, que ha apelado a la responsabilidad de los políticos para salir de esta situación, ha recordado que hay una desaceleración económica, que no una crisis, que exige que cada uno haga su trabajo dentro de sus responsabilidades.
Preguntado por cuánto podría haber afectado la inestabilidad política a la evolución económica, el presidente de la CEOE no se ha atrevido a cuantificar el impacto, pero sí ha dicho que "no es difícil pensar" que con estabilidad políticas "las cosas irían mejor".
