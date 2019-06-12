Red Eléctrica logra una línea de crédito de 500 millones para la compra de Hispasat

Red Eléctrica Corporación ha formalizado un contrato de línea de crédito por importe de 500 millones de euros con el objetivo de financiar parcialmente la adquisición del 89,68% de Hispasat a través de Red Eléctrica Sistemas de Telecomunicaciones.
Según ha informado la compañía a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), esta línea de crédito cuenta con un plazo de cinco años, con la posibilidad de extender el contrato hasta los siete años.
El pasado mes de febrero, Red Eléctrica anunció la compra de casi el 90% del capital del operador de los satélites españoles que tenía Abertis por un importe total de 949 millones de euros, según informaron ambas compañías.
De esta forma, Hispasat reforzará el peso del Estado en su capital al pasar a manos de Red Eléctrica, ya que el operador de instalaciones de distribución eléctrica está participado en un 20% por SEPI, holding que, a su vez, también tiene una participación del 7,41% en el operador de satélites. El 2,91% restante de su capital está en manos del CDTI.
En el sindicato bancario del crédito de 500 millones participan cuatro entidades financieras tanto nacionales como internacionales.
Bankia que aporta 225 millones de euros de la línea de crédito, ha actuado como colocador en el proceso de sindicación y ha liderado la estructuración de la financiación. El apoyo financiero se ha instrumentalizado a través de Red Eléctrica Sistemas de Telecomunicaciones, filial 100% de Red Eléctrica Corporación.
En la línea de crédito sindicada también ha participado el banco japonés Mizuho, que ha concedido 145 millones de euros, así como BBVA y Kutxabank, con una financiación de 65 millones cada uno.
