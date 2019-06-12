El grupo español de moda Inditex comunicó el miércoles un incremento del 10% en su beneficio del primer trimestre, ya que los efectos de las divisas volvieron a favorecer al propietario de Zara y Massimo Dutti tras dos años mermando sus márgenes.
El mayor grupo minorista de ropa del mundo anunció un beneficio neto de 734 millones de euros (832 millones de dólares) en los tres meses comprendidos entre el 1 de febrero y el 30 de abril, con un incremento del 5% en su facturación en el primer trimestre, hasta el nivel récord de 5.930 millones de euros, a pesar de unas condiciones climatológicas adversas en la última parte del periodo.
Las ventas a tipo de cambio constante durante las seis primeras semanas del segundo trimestre han aumentado un 9,5 por ciento (desde el 1 de febrero al 7 de junio). La dirección estima un crecimiento de las ventas comparables del 4%-6% en 2019.
Inditex genera más de la mitad de sus ventas en otras divisas que deben ser convertidas a euros para el informe financiero. Estas monedas se han fortalecido ligeramente frente al euro, de media, en comparación con el año pasado, contribuyendo a aumentar la cifra de ventas.
Société Générale y Credit Suisse estiman que las ventas de Inditex se redujeron un 3,5% el año pasado por dicho efecto.
El grupo reiteró que propondrá una nueva política de dividendo a la junta de accionistas, con un incremento del payout ordinario (porcentaje del beneficio ordinario destinado a dividendos) hasta el 60% desde el 50%. El consejo también propondrá un dividendo extraordinario total de 1 euro por acción a distribuir con cargo a los ejercicios 2018, 2019 y 2020, lo que supone que el dividendo total delejercicio del 2018 será de 0,88 euros por acción, un 17% más.
