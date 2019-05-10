Colonial obtuvo un beneficio neto de 23 millones de euros en el primer trimestre del año, lo que supone un crecimiento del 3%, impulsado por los nuevos contratos de alquiler de oficinas firmados en este periodo y el efecto del aumento de su participación en la filial francesa Société Foncière Lyonnaise (SFL).
La socimi que dirige Pere Viñolas aumentó un 5% los ingresos por arrendamiento de la cartera de oficinas que tiene en el centro de Madrid, Barcelona y París, hasta los 87 millones de euros.
En los tres primeros meses del año Colonial firmó 25 nuevos contratos de alquiler sobre 32.000 metros cuadrados, todos ellos con aumentos de rentas superiores al 10%.En concreto, los contratos firmados en Barcelona se rubricaron a un precio de alquiler un 21% superior al del mercado, porcentaje que en el caso de los de París fue del 10% y en Madrid, del 5%.
Entre estos contratos destaca el rubricado en París para el alquiler a la Fundación Cartier de un edificio para un periodo de veinte años, y el firmado con Uniqlo en Pedralbes, en Barcelona, para que la firma japonesa ubique una de "sus tiendas de referencia en Europa".
En el plano financiero, durante el primer trimestre del año Colonial ha cerrado la reestructuración de la deuda pendiente de Axiare, de forma que ha cancelado pasivo por 131 millones y refinanciado otros 151 millones mediante créditos sostenibles que, además, ya no tienen garantías hipotecarias.
Al cierre del pasado mes de marzo, la socimi participada por el fondo soberano de Qatar presenta una deuda financiera neta de 4.652 millones de euros, importe equivalente al 39% del valor de sus activos.
