Sabadell logra 138 millones de plusvalías con la venta del 80% de su inmobiliaria Solvia

Banco Sabadell ha cerrado la venta del 80 por ciento del capital de Solvia Servicios Inmobiliarios al grupo Intrum AB por un importe de 241 millones de euros. La operación genera una plusvalía de 138 millones de euros y un impacto positivo en la ratio de capital Common Equity Tier 1 fully loaded (el barómetro de solvencia más exigente en el sector) de 15 puntos básicos
Según dijo Sabadell en una nota a la CNMV, la cifra se corresponde con un valor de la totalidad del capital social de Solvia de 300 millones de euros "y se podrá incrementar en un importe máximo de 40 millones de euros si se cumplen las condiciones previstas relacionadas con la evolución de determinadas líneas de negocio de Solvia".
De este modo, tras finalizar las aprobaciones regulatorias, Intrum ha completado la adquisición de la filial inmobiliaria del banco presidido por Josep Oliu, que mantendrá el 20% restante.
"Con el cierre de esta operación, hemos ampliado el perímetro de nuestra relación comercial con Banco Sabadell, profundizando y fortaleciendo la colaboración entre ambas compañías", ha indicado el director general regional de Intrum para Iberia y Latinoamérica, Alejandro Zurbano.
Asimismo, Zurbano ha señalado que Solvia contribuirá de forma "muy positiva" a su negocio en España gracias a su "amplio espectro de activos bajo gestión que incluye hipotecas residenciales, préstamos corporativos y para pymes, inmuebles comerciales, créditos garantizados y no garantizados y carteras de bienes inmuebles (REO)".
