Inversores y empresarios catalanes ponen fin a su acuerdo para no vender acciones del Sabadell

El presidente de banco, Josep Oliu, y los dueños de Planeta, Mango y Porcelanosa, entre otros, se aliaron para frenar  posibles entradas de otros inversores más potentes en el capital o incluso una opa

El presidente de Banco Sabadell, Josep Oliu (d), con el consejero delegado, Jaume Guardiola (i), en la junta de accionistas de la entidad. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

El presidente de Banco Sabadell, Josep Oliu, y otros inversores y empresarios catalanes, entre ellos José Manuel Lara (Planeta), Isak Andic (Mango) y Héctor Colonques (Porcelanosa), han decidido dar por concluido de forma anticipada el acuerdo parasocial suscrito hace más de una década por el que se limitaba la transmisión de sus acciones a terceros.

En un comunicado remitido a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) en la tarde del día de Nochebuena, el banco daba por extinguido este pacto utilizado como escudo ante posibles entradas de otros inversores más potentes en el capital o incluso ante una oferta pública de adquisición (OPA) en el momento de su salida a Bolsa.

"Su misión era blindar, este fin lo ha cumplido, por lo que ahora ha dejado de tener sentido", han aclarado fuentes de la entidad, añadiendo que, ni el perímetro de Sabadell es ahora el mismo tras haber casi triplicado sus activos en balance, ni el número de accionistas o el peso de algunos consejeros sigue siendo igual.

El pacto tenía una duración de diez años, prorrogables en periodos de cinco, y estaba suscrito por el presidente de la entidad, Josep Oliu; el presidente del Grupo Planeta, José Manuel Lara Bosch; el propietario de Mango, Isak Andic, y el presidente de Porcelanosa, Héctor Colonques. También firmaron el acuerdo el empresario textil catalán Miguel Bosser, el propietario de Titan, Joaquín Folch-Rusiñol, y el presidente de la inmobiliaria valenciana Astroc, Enrique Bañuelos, que se adhirió posteriormente.

Este documento, que no tenía valor en el caso transmisiones de acciones a familiares, empresas propiedad de los firmantes o en caso de fallecimiento por herencia, fue firmado el 27 de julio de 2006 y renovado a mediados de 2016, de forma que en realidad su vigencia era hasta 2021.

No obstante, el núcleo de Sabadell, que se fortaleció aún más en diciembre de 2006 tras comprar cerca de un 7,7% de la participación del 12,45% que ostentaba La Caixa, ha dejado de forma anticipada y oficialmente de existir, mientras que las participaciones de los firmantes se han diluido.

Actualmente, más del 50% de los accionistas del banco catalán son inversores institucionales. Blackrock, con un 5,322%, es su accionista principal, seguido de Norges Bank, con un 3,175% y de Fintech Europe, el brazo inversor con sede en Luxemburgo del mexicano David Martínez Guzmán, que ostenta un 3,105% en la entidad.

