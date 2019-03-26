REE cambia su organización para impulsar área de telecomunicaciones

El Grupo Red Eléctrica (REE) ha impulsado cambios en su organización con el objetivo de, por un lado, reforzar la independencia contable y funcional del operador del sistema eléctrico (TSO) y, por otro, impulsar el área de las telecomunicaciones, tras el acuerdo con Abertis para la adquisición del operador de satélites Hispasat.
En concreto, el grupo ha creado de un Comité de Supervisión del TSO presidido por el presidente de la compañía, Jordi Sevilla, que vigilará el cumplimiento de los criterios de independencia y confidencialidad por parte del operador del sistema, así como las obligaciones económicas financieras establecidas por la ley para Red Eléctrica de España.
Además, para impulsar el área de las telecomunicaciones, dentro y fuera de España, y la innovación tecnológica se crean dos nuevas direcciones: la Dirección Ejecutiva de Telecomunicaciones e Internacional y la Dirección de Tecnología.
En un comunicado, la compañía enmarca estos cambios en su organización en el proceso de transformación interna iniciado para adecuarse a los retos que plantea su nuevo plan estratégico 2018-2022, aprobado el pasado mes de febrero.
Además, se encargará una auditoría adicional externa para reforzar la verificación de la separación contable entre operador del sistema y gestor de la red de transporte y el transportista y constructor de las redes de alta tensión.
Impulsar los negocios no regulados
Por otra parte, para impulsar el desarrollo de los negocios no regulados se crea la Dirección Ejecutiva de Telecomunicaciones e Internacional, que asumirá la integración y el desarrollo de los negocios no regulados del grupo, incluido Hispasat, con el reto de situar al grupo como proveedor de referencia de infraestructuras de telecomunicaciones y expandir el negocio internacional.
Asimismo, y con el objetivo de convertir al Grupo Red Eléctrica en un referente tecnológico se crea la Dirección de Tecnología, que centralizará y liderará los recursos del Grupo en términos de innovación y desarrollo tecnológico.
Por último, y con objeto de apoyar al secretario general y del consejo de administración en el desarrollo corporativo que requiere el lanzamiento y ejecución del nuevo Plan Estratégico 2018-2022, se recupera la figura de la vicesecretaría general, con rango de dirección y en dependencia de la secretaría general del grupo.
