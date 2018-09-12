El grupo textil gallego Inditex dueño de la marca Zara, siguió experimentando en el primer semestre de su año fiscal 2018 el impacto negativo del tipo de cambio de varias monedas en su cuenta de resultados.
La compañía dijo que su beneficio atribuible subió en el primer semestre (febrero a julio) un 3% a 1.411 millones de euros y el margen bruto mejoró 3 décimas frente al mismo periodo de 2015, hasta el 56,7%.
Las ventas subieron un 3% (un 8% a tipo de cambio estable) a 12.025 millones de euros, mientras que el resultado bruto de explotación ( o ebitda) mejoró un 2% a 2.343 millones (un 14% en moneda local).
"Una vez más, el crecimiento es bajo y es el quinto trimestre consecutivo con un crecimiento del ebitda por debajo del 5%", dijo Ignacio Méndez, analista de Mirabaud, en una nota sobre los resultados de Inditex.
Según el consenso de Thomson Reuters, los analistas esperaban de media un beneficio neto de 1.406 millones de euros y un ebitda de 2.348 millones.
Para las ventas, las previsiones apuntaban a una cifra ligeramente más alta, del orden de 12.060 millones de euros.
Inditex cuenta con 7.422 tiendas en 96 países, de las cuales cerca de la mitad facturan en divisas ajenas al euro.
Respecto al comienzo del tercer trimestre (que va de agosto a octubre), la empresa no ofreció datos concretos sobre la evolución del crecimiento de las ventas, sino que se limitó a decir que la colección inicial otoño-invierno ha sido bien recibida y que espera un crecimiento de las ventas comparables de entre el 4% y el 6% en el segundo semestre de 2018.
