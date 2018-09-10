Sacyr lleva a Panamá ante la ONU por los sobrecostes del Canal

Sacyr ha iniciado un arbitraje internacional contra Panamá ante Naciones Unidas con el fin de "defender" la inversión que el consorcio que lidera realizó para construir la ampliación del Canal, ante el retraso que acumula la resolución del proceso abierto sobre las reclamaciones que las empresas realizan al país por los sobrecostes de la obra, estimadas en unos 4.000 millones de dólares (unos 3.450 millones de euros).
El arbitraje iniciado ahora supone así un paso más del grupo que preside Manuel Manrique sobre sus reclamaciones a Panamá respecto a la infraestructura, una de las mayores de la historia de la ingeniería civil ya inaugurada hace dos años. Fuentes de Sacyr confirmaron el inicio del arbitraje, adelantado por la prensa de Panamá, pero declinaron dar más detalles.
Según la prensa local, el procedimiento ante Naciones Unidas no incluye por el momento una reclamación económica y tiene como objetivo "defender su inversión" en la ampliación del Canal.
La constructora toma esta medida tras intentar durante años, y de forma infructuosa, llegar a un acuerdo amistoso con Panamá y al considerar que este país actúa en contra del Acuerdo para la Promoción y la Protección Recíproca de Inversiones entre España y Panamá.
En su opinión, este acuerdo insta a Panamá a dispensar un trato justo y equitativo, a no someter a la inversión de Sacyr a medidas arbitrarias o discriminatorias, y a no expropiar la inversión de Sacyr sin el debido procedimiento legal e indemnización.
El arbitraje se desarrollará bajo el Reglamento de la Comisión de las Naciones Unidas para el Derecho Comercial Internacional (UNCITRAL).
