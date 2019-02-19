Público
La Seguridad Social pierde 26.150 afiliados extranjeros en enero

El total de inmigrantes ocupados se sitúa en 1.966.699 personas, unas 150.000 más que un año antes

Foto de archivo de un trabajador extranjero en un obra. E.P.

La Seguridad Social perdió una media de 26.150 cotizantes extranjeros en enero (-1,3%), hasta situarse el total de inmigrantes ocupados en 1.966.699 personas, informó este martes el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social.

Con este descenso, la afiliación de extranjeros regresa a tasas negativas después de la subida en más de 11.700 ocupados no nacionales que el sistema experimentó en diciembre.

Del total de extranjeros inscritos en la Seguridad Social a cierre de enero, 1.638.323 cotizaban en el Régimen General; 324.702 en Autónomos; 3.610 en el Régimen del Mar, y 65 en el del Carbón.

En términos interanuales, la afiliación de extranjeros aumentó en enero en 151.607 personas (+8,3%).

Al finalizar el primer mes del año, un total de 1.159.268 cotizantes extranjeros procedían de países extracomunitarios y el resto (807.430) de países de la Unión Europea.

Del total de trabajadores extranjeros que cotizan en el sistema de la Seguridad Social, los grupos más numerosos proceden de Rumanía (335.344), Marruecos (253.009), Italia (109.906) y China (103.479). Les siguen los trabajadores nacionales de Ecuador (70.644), Reino Unido (64.792), Colombia (61.834), Bulgaria (58.278) y Portugal (52.015).

Por comunidades autónomas, Catalunya y Madrid siguieron concentrando algo más de cuatro de cada diez extranjeros afiliados a la Seguridad Social a cierre de enero, al sumar entre ambas el 44,6% del total de inmigrantes ocupados. En concreto, Cataluña contaba con 469.403 extranjeros cotizantes, mientras que en Madrid la cifra era de 407.662.

Tras estas dos regiones se situaron Andalucía, con 252.301 afiliados extranjeros; Comunidad Valenciana, con 215.254 ocupados; Canarias, con 98.720; Murcia, con 84.391; Baleares, con 70.684; Aragón, con 68.633; Castilla-La Mancha, con 64.104; País Vasco, con 62.313, y Castilla y León, con 52.456.

Las comunidades con menor presencia de inmigrantes en alta a la Seguridad Social al finalizar enero fueron Galicia, con 35.042 extranjeros; Navarra, con 25.755; La Rioja, con 15.657; Asturias, con 13.399; Extremadura, con 11.608; Cantabria, con 11.334, y las ciudades autónomas de Melilla, con 5.017, y Ceuta, con 2.967.

