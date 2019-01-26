Telefónica vende a América Móvil sus filiales en Guatemala y El Salvador por 570 millones

Telefónica ha alcanzado un acuerdo con América Móvil para la venta de sus filiales en Guatemala y El Salvador por un importe aproximado de 570 millones de euros, según ha anunciado este jueves la operadora a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
El importe incluye un pago de 293 millones de euros por Telefónica Guatemala y 277 millones de euros por Telefónica El Salvador. El valor total de la operación supone 9,7 veces el resultado bruto de explotación (oibda) de ambas filiales en 2018.
A efectos de Telefónica, el importe del global de la operación (una vez se cierre también la venta de El Salvador) equivale al 60% del valor de la transacción, lo que equivale a unos 342 millones de euros).
La plusvalía antes de impuestos y minoritarios se estima que ascenderá, aproximadamente, a 120 millones de euros, atribuible mayoritariamente a Telefónica El Salvador. El cierre de la venta de Telefónica Guatemala ha tenido lugar en el día de hoy, no obstante, el cierre de la venta de Telefónica El Salvador está sujeto a las pertinentes condiciones regulatorias.
Esta operación se enmarca dentro de la política de gestión de cartera de activos del grupo Telefónica, basada en una estrategia de creación de valor, optimización del retorno sobre el capital y posicionamiento estratégico. Asimismo, complementa el objetivo de reducción de deuda y fortalecimiento de balance por la vía orgánica, en un escenario de generación de caja creciente
La empresa española ya había confirmado este mismo martes en un comunicado remitido a la CNMV que se encontraba en negociaciones para la venta de sus activos en Centroamérica, aunque la compañía explicaba que no había llegado a ningún acuerdo en ese momento.
Telefónica ya vendió en 2013 un 40% de sus activos en Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua y Panamá a Corporación Multi Inversiones por un importe de 500 millones de dólares estadounidenses (381,6 millones de euros al tipo del momento del anuncio), por lo que solo posee un 60% de esta filiales. En el caso de Costa Rica, la operadora posee el 100% del capital.
