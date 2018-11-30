El 'número tres' de la trama Gürtel, Álvaro Pérez, 'el Bigotes', ha dicho al juez que investiga la presunta financiación ilegal del PP que "ningún empresario que ha pagado" al partido lo ha hecho "por amor a las dos gaviotas", sino por haber "recibido algo" a cambio.
Según han informado fuentes presentes en la declaración que ha prestado 'el Bigotes' ante el magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata, también ha asegurado que el líder de la trama corrupta, Francisco Correa, le dijo que el PP implantó un "sistema para adjudicar" obra pública que implicaba el pago de comisiones ilegales por parte de empresarios.
El 'Bigotes' ha llegado al tribunal en furgón de la Guardia Civil procedente de la cárcel de Valdemoro, donde cumple diversas condenas por su actividad en la trama que lideraba Francisco Correa.
'El Bigotes' ha comparecido en calidad de testigo ante el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 5 a petición de IU, que ejerce la acusación popular en la causa de la presunta 'caja B' del PP.
La citada formación política ha solicitado su citación porque en el juicio sobre la financiación irregular del PP valenciano, celebrado a principios de este año y por el que fue condenado, manifestó su amplio conocimiento de lo que ocurría en la sede nacional del PP, donde, según él, "se movía con total libertad", al tiempo que reconoció su participación en diferentes hechos y actividades ilícitas relacionadas con la financiación del partido.
El empresario David Marjaliza, considerado el 'cerebro' de la trama Púnica sobre comisiones en la adjudicación de obra pública, también comparece este viernes ante el juez De la Mata
