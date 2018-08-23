Público
Caso Nóos Iñaki Urdangarin obtiene el segundo grado penitenciario

Esta medida se establece a los dos meses de ingresar en prisión y la obtienen la mayoría de los presos. Cuando el yerno del rey Juan Carlos cumpla un cuarto de la condena podrá gozar del primer permiso penitenciario.

Iñaki Urdangarin a su salida de la Audiencia de Palma. / Reuters

Iñaki Urdangarin, condenado por el Tribunal Supremo a cinco años y diez meses por el caso Nóos, ha sido clasificado en segundo grado penitenciario o régimen ordinario, según han confirmado fuentes de Instituciones Penitenciarias.

Las fuentes han precisado que la propuesta para clasificar a Urdangarin se realizó el pasado día 9 y la Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel abulense de Brieva —donde está preso desde el 18 de junio— lo acordó el día 17.

Esta medida, que ha avanzado el diario digital El Confidencial, se establece a los dos meses de ingresar en prisión y la obtienen la mayoría de los presos.

Según Instituciones Penitenciarias, “son clasificados en segundo grado los penados en quienes concurren unas circunstancias personales y penitenciarias de normal convivencia, pero sin capacidad para vivir, por el momento, en semilibertad”.

Cuando el yerno del rey Juan Carlos cumpla un cuarto de la condena podrá gozar del primer permiso penitenciario.

