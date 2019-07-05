La Fiscalía ha pedido al juez del caso Villarejo que decrete la libertad bajo fianza de 300.000 euros para el exjefe de Seguridad del BBVA y excomisario general de Policía Judicial, Julio Corrochano, en la pieza en la que se investiga el espionaje que la entidad bancaria supuestamente encargó a José Villarejo.
Corrochano ha comparecido este viernes como investigado ante el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón, que ahora debe decidir sobre la petición de los fiscales del caso Villarejo, han informado fuentes jurídicas.
También estaban citados este viernes Inés Díaz Ochagavia, que sustituyó a Corrochano como directora de Seguridad Corporativa y Nazario Campo Campuzano, jefe del equipo de Seguridad, quienes se han acogido a su derecho a no declarar, al igual que hicieron ayer otros cargos del BBVA.
El que sí ha prestado declaración es el socio de Villarejo, el abogado Rafael Redondo, que estuvo en prisión y sobre el que pesan medidas cautelares.
En esta pieza, que permanece bajo secreto, el juez investiga la relación del BBVA con Cenyt, la empresa de Villarejo, que se cree comenzó en 2004, cuando Sacyr pretendía tomar el control de la entidad. Según la investigación el banco contrató los servicios de Cenyt por 5 millones de euros.
El nombre de Corrochano aparece en contratos suscritos con Cenyt, y en intervenciones telefónicas consta una conversación suya en la que asegura que el "presi" le llamaba cada diez o quince días, en alusión a Francisco González, conocido como FG, lo que supondría que estaba al corriente de esta operación de espionaje.
Exministros, periodistas, empresarios y banqueros, entre otros, fueron objeto de este espionaje para el que Villarejo se habría servido de la ayuda, entre otros, de Corrochano.
Los investigadores calculan que llegaron a ser intervenidas más de 15.000 llamadas de miembros del Gobierno, empresarios, instituciones y periodistas.
Estas pesquisas en el caso Villarejo derivaron en la renuncia en marzo de Francisco González como presidente de honor, tras haber dejado en diciembre de presidir la entidad.
