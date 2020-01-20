La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Madrid a un hombre de 50 años acusado de acuchillar varias veces en el cuello a su mujer, a la que presuntamente abordó en plena calle cuando iba a trabajar y provocó un gran sangrado, aunque su vida no corre peligro, han informado a Efe fuentes policiales.
La mujer salía de su domicilio hacia su trabajo a las 07:20 horas de ayer domingo cuando fue asaltada por su marido en la plaza de Santa Teresita del distrito de Latina de la capital. La víctima, de 48 años, recibió varias puñaladas en el cuello y el agresor fue detenido en el acto, han relatado las fuentes.
Los agentes que llegaron a la zona taponaron el gran sangrado que presentaba la víctima y la mantuvieron estable hasta que llegaron los servicios de emergencia, con la colaboración de un vecino. Fue trasladada al hospital con pronóstico reservado.
Los policías encontraron la navaja con la que se había cometido el asalto en las proximidades de la zona, debajo de un coche.
El agresor no tenia antecedentes ni denuncias por violencia machista, aunque la mujer explicó a los agentes que la atendieron que sí había recibido amenazas con anterioridad, precisan las fuentes.
