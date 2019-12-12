Público
La Fiscalía rechaza que Urdangarin salga de prisión los miércoles para hacer un voluntariado

El cuñado del rey Felipe no podrá salir de la cárcel el tercer día de cada semana, aunque tiene permisos de ocho horas los martes y los jueves. 

Iñaki Urdangarin, sale de Hogar Don Orione, donde hace voluntariado, en Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), a 29 de octubre de 2019. / Europa Press

La Fiscalía se opone a que Iñaki Urdangarin salga de la cárcel de Brieva (Ávila) otro día más a la semana –actualmente tiene permitido salir martes y jueves– para hacer voluntariado en un centro de discapacitados en Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid).

Fuentes fiscales han indicado que el Ministerio Público ha remitido un informe al juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria número 1 de Castilla y León en el que rechaza, tal y como ha solicitado Urdangarin, que se amplíe el periodo de salidas de prisión para hacer voluntariado.

La Fiscalía ya se opuso, al igual que Instituciones Penitenciarias, a la petición del cuñado del rey de que le aplicara el artículo 117 del reglamento vigente que permite a los condenados que aún están en el régimen ordinario y cumplen una serie de requisitos, como la baja peligrosidad y la ausencia de riesgo de fuga seguir un programa de actividades fuera de prisión que favorezcan su reinserción.

El juez de vigilancia atendió la petición y desde el 18 de septiembre Iñaki Urdangarin sale todos los martes y jueves durante ocho horas cada día de la prisión para acudir al Hogar Don Orione, un centro gestionado por la congregación religiosa italiana Pequeña Obra de la Divina Providencia que atienda a personas adultas con discapacidad intelectual y alto nivel de dependencia.

El cuñado del rey ingresó en la prisión abulense el 18 de junio de 2018 para cumplir la condena de 5 años y 10 meses de cárcel por el caso Noos. A finales de noviembre, al satisfacer una cuarta parte de la pena, Urdangarin solicitó su primer permiso penitenciario, al que la Junta de Tratamiento de la prisión se ha mostrado favorable y que está a la espera de que ser ratificado por el juez de vigilancia penitenciaria. 

