Más de 12.000 neonazis, listos para la violencia en Alemania

De un total de 24.000 extremistas de derecha que el Ministerio de Interior alemán tenía contabilizados en el año 2017, más de 12.700 estarían listos para la violencia. Son las cifras que dio el ministerio después de que el partido liberal FDP las solicitase.
"Si los neonazis caminan por nuestras calles y hay más de 12.000 extremistas de derecha listos para la violencia, entonces no podemos ignorarlo y subestimar el potencial terrorista de la derecha", son las palabras del ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Alemania, Heiko Maas, como respuesta a una concentración de neonazi que se celebró el pasado miércoles, durante el Día del Trabajo. E
l evento ha generado controversia por su no prohibición. Con respecto a esto, las autoridades locales han dicho que no percibieron "ningún efecto de intimidación".
Por su parte, el presidente del Consejo Central de Judíos en Alemania, Josef Schuster, también mostró su indignación: "Si el gobierno del estado regional de Sajonia quiere luchar seriamente contra la extrema derecha, no puede autorizar tales manifestaciones".
