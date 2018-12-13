Público
Abatido el terrorista de Estrasburgo durante una operación policial

El diario 'Le Figaro' precisó que el joven ha sido neutralizado en un almacén en el que se había atrincherado.

Fotografía difundida por la Policía francesa del presunto autor del ataque.- EUROPA PRESS

Chérif Chekatt, el terrorista que este martes mató a tres personas e hirió a trece en el centro de Estrasburgo (noreste de Francia), ha sido abatido por las fuerzas del orden, informan este jueves medios franceses.

La cadena BFM TV indicó que Chekatt fue abatido hacia las 21.00 hora local (20.00 GMT) en el barrio de Neudorf, en Estrasburgo, en el que se había refugiado tras el ataque y en el que esta noche tuvo lugar una amplia operación de registro, la segunda del día.

El diario Le Figaro precisó que el joven, de 29 años y nacido en Estrasburgo, fue neutralizado en un almacén en el que se había atrincherado.

Para su búsqueda, se habían desplegado desde el martes más de 700 agentes de las fuerzas del orden, con un control reforzado en las fronteras, ante el temor de que hubiera podido huir a Alemania.

Sus padres, dos de sus hermanos y una persona de su entorno han sido detenidas desde entonces, mientras que dos hermanas acudieron este jueves a declarar sin estar arrestadas.

Por otra parte, el ministro francés del Interior, Christophe Castaner, detalló que tres de los trece heridos abandonaron este jueves el hospital, mientras que otros tres se encuentran entre la vida y la muerte.

Los exámenes médicos y las grabaciones de las cámaras de seguridad mostraron que en el ataque, en el que el autor utilizó una pistola automática y un arma blanca, apuntó a la cabeza de las víctimas, disparando incluso a quemarropa.

