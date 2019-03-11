Público
Accidente aéreo Una cooperante gallega y un ingeniero catalán, las dos víctimas españolas del accidente de Etiopía

Se trata de Jordi Dalmau Sayol, de 46 años y natural de Granollers, y de Pilar Martínez Docampo, de 32 años y vecina de Cangas do Morrazo. El municipio pontevedrés ha decretado tres días de luto oficial por la muerte de la joven.

Accidente de Ethiopian Airlines. /Ethopian Airlines

Se han confirmado las identidades de las personas que viajaban con pasaporte español. La compañía, mediante un comunicado en Twitter, confirmaba que "En la lista del vuelo siniestrado figuran dos personas que viajaban con pasaporte español".

Un hombre de Granollers (Barcelona), Jordi Dalmau Sayol, de 46 años, es la segunda víctima mortal española en el accidente aéreo registrado ayer domingo en Etiopía, tras confirmarse este lunes también la de la cooperante gallega Pilar Martínez Docampo.

Así lo avanza el diario El 9 Nou y han confirmado a Efe fuentes próximas a la víctima, que sitúan a Dalmau Sayol como una de las personas que perecieron en el siniestro del Boeing 737 de Ethiopian Airlines que hacía el trayecto entre Adis Abeba y Nairobi.

La víctima era ingeniero químico y trabajaba en la empresa Almar Water Solutions, especializada en el desarrollo de infraestructuras de agua, por lo que estaría realizando el viaje a Kenia por motivos profesionales.

La otra víctima española es Pilar Martínez Docampo, de 32 años y vecina de Cangas do Morrazo, ha señalado a Efe el alcalde de este municipio de Pontevedra, Xosé Manuel Pazos, que ha expresado su consternación por el fallecimiento de esta joven y ha trasladado a su familia su apoyo y predisposición a colaborar en los trámites de repatriación del cadáver.

Pazos ha añadido que "cualquier muerte de un vecino es sentida", pero en este caso se suma que la víctima era una persona joven y solidaria, por lo que la corporación local quiere expresar especialmente su "respeto y reconocimiento" con tres días de luto en los que las banderas de la casa consistorial ondearán a media asta. 

