Austria prepara a sus ciudadanos para un posible apagón eléctrico en toda Europa

El Gobierno pide a la población que se abastezca de velas, combustible, baterías, alimentos en conserva y agua potable.

Una torre de electricidad. P. Rie / Pexels

El Gobierno de Austria ha alertado a la población de un posible apagón eléctrico, no solo en el país sino en toda Europa. Así lo ha explicado la ministra de Defensa, Klaudia Tanner, que asegura "es un peligro real" para el que hay que estar preparados.

Ante esta situación, el Gobierno ha creado una campaña de concienciación, difundida a través de los medios de comunicación y de cartelería, en la que recomienda a la ciudadanía abastecerse ante el posible apagón: velas, combustible, baterías, alimentos en conserva y agua potable. 

Todavía no se sabe que causará este "apagón", pero las autoridades apuntan a que podría deberse a fallos técnicos, desajustes del sistema o sobrecargas por picos de demanda. Además, el coronel Pierre Kugelweis incide en la importancia de tomar medidas como transformar los cuarteles en bases de apoyo a bomberos, sanitarios y otras organizaciones antes de 2025, informa EFE.

Klaudia Tanner: "La cuestión no es si habrá un gran apagón, sino cuándo"

El incremento del precio de la electricidad o el desabastecimiento en Reino Unido de combustible han puesto en alerta al Ejército austriaco, quien ha dado la voz de alarma sobre el posible corte de energía que puede durar indefinidamente. Según recoge la SER, Tanner ve inminente este suceso y señala que "la cuestión no es si habrá un gran apagón, sino cuándo".

