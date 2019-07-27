Público
Bad Bunny El reguetón que encabeza revoluciones en Puerto Rico

El tema 'Afilando cuchillos', se ha convertido ya en la banda sonora de la rebelión. Bad Bunny y Residente han vuelto a juntarse en un nuevo tema titulado 'Bellacoso', que estrenaron este viernes.

Los cantantes Wisin, Residentey Bad Bunny, participando en una marcha este jueves. / EFE

En las revueltas en Puerto Rico que han logrado la dimisión del Gobenador Ricardo Rosselló por su presunta implicación en un escándalo de corrupción y por la participación en un chat privado con contenido homófobo y sexista, denominado a las mujeres como "puta" o "gatita" no ha faltado la música. Artistas puertoriqueños como Ricky Martín, Bad Bunny, Residente se han entregado a la causa. Estos dos últimos lo han hecho por partida doble. 

El pasado miércoles 17 de julio vio la luz el tema Afilando cuchillos, que se ha convertido ya en el himno de la rebelión. El tema cuenta ya con 5,8 millones de reproducciones en YouTube. En él Residente, iLe y Bad Bunny pedían la dimisión de Roselló con el tradicional grito del trapero conocido como El Conejo Malo, "arranca pal carajo": "Ya no nos coges de pendejo / Eres un corrupto que de corruptos coges consejos / Arranca pa'l carajo y vete lejos", cantaba el trapero. 

Una vez conocida la decisión del gobernador de dejar el cargo, los puertorriqueños han vuelto a estrenar un tema. Esta vez titulado Bellacoso, que ha visto la luz este viernes. Los cantantes han sido de los mayores impulsores del movimiento, pero no los únicos y no sólo lo han hecho con música.

Se han pronunciado en redes sociales y Bad Bunny llegó a anunciar que se retiraba momentáneamente de la música: "No es momento de sacar ni promocionar música (...) Mi gente me necesita, y yo los necesito a ellos", escribió.  

Al conocer la noticia, otros cantantes también la han celebrado. Así, el también reggetonero Nicky Jam escribió en su cuenta de Instagram que "todo valió la pena". Por su parte, Daddy Yankee, que anunció que regresaba a Puerto Rico para manifestarse proclamó que "se impuso la dignidad de un pueblo".

En la mima línea celebró la dimisión Luis Fonsi: "Nuestro pueblo no se dio por vencido y triunfamos. Estamos todos listos para un nuevo comienzo, más unidos que nunca", escribió. Ricky Martin también se pronunció con un vídeo en su Instagram: "Puerto Rico lo hicimos. Y lo hicimos en paz. Sin armas, como Gandhi. Demandamos respeto y fuimos escuchados", dijo.

También Residente escribió para celebrar la dimisión, acordándose de sus compañeros: "Hoy descubrimos que lo que nos une es el corazón. El 25 de julio a las 9am les veo en la Milla de Oro. Voy con Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Wisin y to' Puertorro".

