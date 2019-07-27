En las revueltas en Puerto Rico que han logrado la dimisión del Gobenador Ricardo Rosselló por su presunta implicación en un escándalo de corrupción y por la participación en un chat privado con contenido homófobo y sexista, denominado a las mujeres como "puta" o "gatita" no ha faltado la música. Artistas puertoriqueños como Ricky Martín, Bad Bunny, Residente se han entregado a la causa. Estos dos últimos lo han hecho por partida doble.
El pasado miércoles 17 de julio vio la luz el tema Afilando cuchillos, que se ha convertido ya en el himno de la rebelión. El tema cuenta ya con 5,8 millones de reproducciones en YouTube. En él Residente, iLe y Bad Bunny pedían la dimisión de Roselló con el tradicional grito del trapero conocido como El Conejo Malo, "arranca pal carajo": "Ya no nos coges de pendejo / Eres un corrupto que de corruptos coges consejos / Arranca pa'l carajo y vete lejos", cantaba el trapero.
Una vez conocida la decisión del gobernador de dejar el cargo, los puertorriqueños han vuelto a estrenar un tema. Esta vez titulado Bellacoso, que ha visto la luz este viernes. Los cantantes han sido de los mayores impulsores del movimiento, pero no los únicos y no sólo lo han hecho con música.
Se han pronunciado en redes sociales y Bad Bunny llegó a anunciar que se retiraba momentáneamente de la música: "No es momento de sacar ni promocionar música (...) Mi gente me necesita, y yo los necesito a ellos", escribió.
hoy soltamos música NUEVA directamente desde el calentón! 🔥🇵🇷 ESTO ES PR!!— 👁 (@sanbenito) July 25, 2019
Al conocer la noticia, otros cantantes también la han celebrado. Así, el también reggetonero Nicky Jam escribió en su cuenta de Instagram que "todo valió la pena". Por su parte, Daddy Yankee, que anunció que regresaba a Puerto Rico para manifestarse proclamó que "se impuso la dignidad de un pueblo".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Puerto Rico we did it. And we did it in peace. With no guns, like Gandhi. We demanded respect and we were heard. Respect for our children, respect for our women, respect for the LGBT community, respect for our dead. This will never happen again. We won’t let anyone walk all over us again. We will be attentive, vigilant. There’s so much to do now. It is now we need to work more than ever. We succeeded today because we were united. For many decades Puerto Rico was divided. NOT ANY MORE. I am hopeful of our new generation that is instinctively moving things forward. And now, we turn the page. I see a very bright future. I now feel very calm as I celebrate. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions. From anger to joy (I’ve cried like crazy). This has been a birth. We now can achieve anything we want. We are an example. No more corruption, no more trash. WE’VE RESCUED OUR ISLAND. And now, go out to the streets. GO AND CELEBRATE but please DO NOT DROP THE BALL. EYES WIDE OPEN FROM NOW ON. I want to thank the members of the press for keeping us informed. Thank you. Because of your outstanding job, the whole world listened. I am sure some “Leaders of the world” won’t be able to sleep tonight. I’m sure some are nervous. We’ve written a powerful page in history tonight. PUERTO RICO, ESTAMOS BIEN. Te amo. 🇵🇷🔥🇵🇷
En la mima línea celebró la dimisión Luis Fonsi: "Nuestro pueblo no se dio por vencido y triunfamos. Estamos todos listos para un nuevo comienzo, más unidos que nunca", escribió. Ricky Martin también se pronunció con un vídeo en su Instagram: "Puerto Rico lo hicimos. Y lo hicimos en paz. Sin armas, como Gandhi. Demandamos respeto y fuimos escuchados", dijo.
Gracias Puerto Rico, la felicidad que siento no la puedo describir. Fue un mensaje de unidad y de lucha pero desde el corazón.Hoy descubrimos que lo que nos une es el corazón. Mañana a las 9am los veo en la milla de Oro. Voy con @sanbenito @NickyJamPR @WisinOficial y to Puertorro— Residente (@Residente) July 25, 2019
También Residente escribió para celebrar la dimisión, acordándose de sus compañeros: "Hoy descubrimos que lo que nos une es el corazón. El 25 de julio a las 9am les veo en la Milla de Oro. Voy con Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, Wisin y to' Puertorro".
