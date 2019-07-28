El Partido Conservador británico ha aumentado su popularidad entre el electorado con el nuevo primer ministro, Boris Johnson, y obtiene un 30 % del apoyo en una encuesta publicada por Mail on Sunday.
El sondeo, realizado por Deltapoll, atribuye un avance de 10 puntos porcentuales respecto a anteriores sondeos a la formación gobernante, lo que le sitúa cinco puntos por delante del Partido Laborista de Jeremy Corbyn, que logra el 25%.
Los liberaldemócratas, con su nueva líder Jo Swinson, consiguen el 18% del voto, según esta encuesta, que otorga un 14% al Partido del Brexit de Nigel Farage, el cual cuenta con 29 eurodiputados pero ningún escaño en la Cámara de los Comunes.
Si los laboristas sustituyeran a su líder -muy criticado por sus ideas socialdemócratas y confusa política sobre el brexit o salida de la Unión Europea (UE)-, superarían a los tories en intención de voto, con un 34 frente a un 28%, señala el estudio demoscópico.
¿Elecciones anticipadas?
Los encuestados también se pronuncian sobre si Carrie Symonds, la novia de 31 años de Johnson, de 55 años y que se está divorciando de su segunda esposa, debería mudarse con él a la residencia oficial de Downing Street, con el resultado de que un 33% lo apoya frente al mismo porcentaje que lo rechaza.
Preguntados sobre cómo se sentirían si Johnson se casara con su hija, un 57% de los encuestados afirma que se sentiría triste, mientras que un 16% estaría feliz. El avance en las encuestas de Johnson aumenta las especulaciones de que podría convocar elecciones generales anticipadas el próximo otoño, con la esperanza de apuntalar su mandato e incrementar el número de diputados a favor del brexit en el Parlamento.
Aunque él lo niega rotundamente, al mismo tiempo ha anunciado varias políticas llamativas a nivel nacional, como el incremento de agentes de policía y una nueva línea rápida de tren en el norte de Inglaterra, que, según los comentaristas, suenan a precampaña electoral.
