Diputados y eurodiputados laboristas reclaman que el partido incluya una defensa explícita de un segundo referéndum del brexit en su manifiesto para las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo.
Cerca de 90 miembros de la formación que lidera Jeremy Corbyn han firmado una carta en la que piden al Comité Nacional Ejecutivo del partido (NEC) que se comprometan a incluir ese plebiscito en la reunión que celebrarán este martes en la que decidirán el manifiesto.
El portavoz del Laborismo en el Parlamento europeo, Richard Corbett, respalda volver a consultar a los británicos sobre la ruptura con la Unión Europea (UE) porque, tal y como señaló a la BBC Radio 4, el problema del brexit es que ha resultado "muy diferente de lo que se prometió hace tres años".
"Dijeron que iba a ser fácil –está siento realmente complicado–. Dijeron que no dañaría la economía –estamos viendo a empresas irse fuera y pérdidas de trabajo–", subrayó.
Porque es tan distinto, explicó, lo correcto "es volver a preguntar a la gente", al tiempo que descartó la idea de que el laborismo deba guardar silencio respecto a su política sobre un segundo referéndum para prevenir una salida abrupta o no influir en las negociaciones entre la formación y los conservadores para modificar el acuerdo del brexit.
El Reino Unido participará en las próximas elecciones al Parlamento Europeo que se celebrarán entre el 23 y el 26 de mayo a no ser que, antes de esa fecha, la Cámara de los Comunes ratifique el acuerdo del brexit de la primera ministra, Theresa May, que ha rechazado en tres ocasiones anteriores.
Ante esa falta de consenso en Westminster la UE acordó el pasado 11 de abril prorrogar la salida del país del bloque hasta el 31 de octubre, plazo también sujeto a la eventual aprobación del pacto.
