Ninguna de las cuatro alternativas al brexit que votaron esta noche los diputados de la Cámara de los Comunes británica ha logrado una mayoría.
La opción que recabó más apoyos -280 votos a favor y 292 en contra- fue la que solicita al Ejecutivo de la conservadora Theresa May que, en el caso de que el Parlamento apruebe un acuerdo de salida, este tenga que ser ratificado por el pueblo británico en un referéndum.
Se trata de la segunda vez en menos de una semana en la que el Parlamento del Reino Unido no logra ponerse de acuerdo en alguna de las vías para desbloquear la crisis del divorcio entre Londres y Bruselas.
(Habrá ampliación)
