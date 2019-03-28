Público
Brexit El Parlamento británico da luz verde a votar este viernes el tratado de salida del brexit

La nueva moción que ha presentado el Ejecutivo ante la Cámara de los Comunes cubre solo los términos del acuerdo de salida.

Un manifestante a favor del brexit./EFE

El presidente del Parlamento británico, John Bercow, dio este jueves luz verde a que el Gobierno someta mañana a votación por tercera vez el tratado de salida de la Unión Europea (UE) acordado con Bruselas.

La nueva moción que ha presentado el Ejecutivo ante la Cámara de los Comunes cubre solo los términos del acuerdo de salida, y no la declaración política sobre la futura relación que lo acompaña, por lo que Bercow considera que la votación es distinta a las dos anteriores y permitirá que se lleve a cabo.

En enero y en marzo se sometió a votación el tratado y los documentos que lleva asociados, que fueron rechazados por una amplia mayoría en ambas ocasiones.

