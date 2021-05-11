Estás leyendo: Egipto aprueba un plan para ampliar y profundizar tramos del Canal de Suez tras el encallamiento del buque 'Ever Given'

Canal de Suez Egipto aprueba un plan para ampliar y profundizar tramos del Canal de Suez tras el encallamiento del buque 'Ever Given'

El encallamiento del barco causó un atasco sin precedentes en una de las rutas comerciales más transitadas del mundo, que provocó una parálisis de bienes por valor de 9.500 millones de euros diarios.

El portacontenedores Ever Given fue reflotado y ya navega por el canal de Suez. — Reuters
El buque 'Ever Given' después de ser reflotado. — Reuters.

El presidente de Egipto, Abdelfatá al Sisi, ha aprobado este martes un plan para ampliar y profundizar 40 kilómetros del Canal de Suez, tras el encallamiento del buque 'Ever Given' en marzo, una ampliación que incluye la zona en la que la embarcación quedó bloqueada.

Al Sisi ha comunicado la aprobación del plan durante una ceremonia de inauguración de varios proyectos puestos en marcha por la Autoridad del Canal de Suez (SCA) en la gobernación de Ismailía. Al evento ha acudido el presidente de la SCA, Osama Rabie, que ha proporcionado algunos detalles sobre el proyecto. Así, busca ampliar 40 metros los 30 kilómetros que hay en el tramo entre la ciudad de Suez y el área del Gran Lago Amargo.

Rabie ha precisado que la SCA también profundizará toda esa parte de los 20 metros de profundidad actuales hasta alcanzar casi 22, informa el diario egipcio Al Ahram. Por su parte, los otros diez kilómetros de la vía fluvial se expandirán para conseguir un tráfico de buques en dos direcciones, lo que permitirá que más barcos se desplacen al mismo tiempo. Según el presidente egipcio, el proyecto tendría que estar terminado, como máximo, en dos años.

El encallamiento del 'Ever Given', de 400 metros de eslora y 59 metros de manga, que transporta 224.000 toneladas de mercancía, causó un atasco sin precedentes en una de las rutas comerciales más transitadas del mundo, que provocó una parálisis de bienes por valor de 9.500 millones de euros diarios.

