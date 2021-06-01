Estás leyendo: Marruecos readmitirá a menores no acompañados desde la Unión Europea

Crisis con Marruecos Marruecos readmitirá a menores no acompañados desde la Unión Europea

El Gobierno marroquí busca con esta medida la desescalada definitiva de la tensión con Europa tras la crisis humanitaria producida en Ceuta.

Varios niños marroquíes descienden por un canalón tras escapar de la nave del Tarajal, donde llevan varios días en malas condiciones esperando su derivación a los desbordados recursos de acogida para menores no acompañados de Ceuta. Jairo Vargas

El rey de Marruecos, Mohamed VI, ha dado instrucciones para que todos los menores marroquíes identificados y no acompañados que hayan entrado ilegalmente en la Unión Europea sean readmitidos en Marruecos, informó el martes el Gobierno marroquí.

El mes pasado, miles de personas cruzaron al enclave norteafricano español de Ceuta desde territorio marroquí tras un conflicto diplomático entre ambos países.

Marruecos refuerza su seguridad cerca de Ceuta para evitar nuevo asalto

Las autoridades marroquíes reforzaron su dispositivo de seguridad en las carreteras que conducen a la ciudad española de Ceuta y en las colinas cercanas a la urbe para evitar un nuevo asalto migratorio, y reforzaron también su presencia en las mismas vallas fronterizas.

Testigos oculares de la ciudad de Castillejos, vecina de Ceuta, informaron hoy a Efe de que las autoridades tomaron esas medidas después de la llegada a la población en el día de ayer de decenas de adolescentes procedentes de otras zonas del país que pretendían acceder de forma ilegal a la ciudad española.

Las fuentes agregaron que la policía estableció un nuevo puesto de control en el centro de la ciudad de Castillejos para impedir que los candidatos a la emigración pudieran llegar a los barrios más al norte de la localidad, desde donde salen las rutas que llevan a la frontera.

Asimismo, las fuentes agregaron que los servicios de seguridad, compuestos por la policía y las Fuerzas Auxiliares, impidieron durante la tarde de ayer la llegada a la población de taxis y autobuses procedentes de localidades cercanas.

