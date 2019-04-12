Público
Delito sexual Hacer fotografías por debajo de la falda ya es delito en Reino Unido

El Parlamento británico ha aprobado una ley contra el llamado 'upskirting', que entra en vigor este viernes

Imagen de archivo de varias niñas con falda en un colegio.

Hacer fotografías por debajo de las faldas se convirtió desde este viernes en un delito sexual en Inglaterra y Gales, penado con hasta dos años de cárcel. Esta nueva legislación es posible gracias a la campaña iniciada en 2017 por Gina Martin, una joven de 27 años que sufrió un episodio de estas características cuando se encontraba en un festival de música en Hyde Park, en Londres.

Un hombre se acercó a ella y tras entablar conversación tomó una foto con su teléfono móvil por debajo de su falda para, posteriormente, enviar la imagen por internet. Ese incidente hizo que la joven sintiera que no tenía ningún control sobre su cuerpo, según explicó entonces.

Tras denunciar lo ocurrido a la policía, se enteró de que esa práctica -conocida en este país como 'upskirting'- no figuraba como delito. Martin relató lo que había ocurrido en su página de Facebook en un post que se hizo viral, y en el que pedía a la policía que reabriera el caso. A su petición se sumaron otras mujeres que compartieron experiencias similares.

La diputada liberaldemócrata Wera Hobhouse trasladó esa campaña al Parlamento, donde el proyecto de ley logró eventualmente el apoyo necesario para finalmente haber sido aprobado por los Lores. La nueva ley ya estaba tipificada en la legislación escocesa pero no está recogida en la de Irlanda del Norte

