Un juzgado de Gotemburgo (al oeste de Suecia) ha condenado este lunes a pagar una multa de 3.000 coronas (286 euros) a la mujer sueca que detuvo un vuelo para evitar la expulsión de un solicitante de asilo afgano, en una protesta que se hizo viral.

Elin Ersson, de 21 años, estaba a bordo de un vuelo de Gotemburgo a Estambul el pasado 23 de julio. Se negó a sentarse en su asiento cuando el avión iba a despegar hasta que no se cancelara la deportación del solicitante de asilo, mientras emitía en directo la protesta por las redes sociales. Tanto ella como el peticionario de asilo fueron desalojados finalmente del avión, que despegó una hora y media después del horario previsto.

"Al no seguir las órdenes violó las leyes de aviación"

La sentencia rechazó el argumento de Ersson de que no había cometido ningún acto punible porque la orden que recibió no procedía directamente del comandante del avión, sino de la tripulación, y que su protesta estaba dentro de la ley. "El tribunal considera que está probado que el comandante decidió que los pasajeros se sentaran en sus lugares antes del despegue y que la mujer entendió que ése era el caso. Al no seguir las órdenes violó las leyes de aviación", señala la sentencia. El fallo destaca que el delito no es tan grave "que una multa no sea castigo suficiente", en contra del criterio de la Fiscalía, que pedía 14 días de prisión.

Ersson ha reconocido que embarcó creyendo que un joven afgano cuya solicitud de asilo había sido rechazada y que iba a ser deportado iba en el avión. Al descubrir que en realidad se trataba de otra persona, también de Afganistán pero en la misma situación, decidió seguir adelante con la protesta.