Una activista sueca ha impedido la deportación de un joven afgano en un vuelo desde Gotemburgo a Estambul. Elin Ersson retransmitió toda la protesta en directo a través de su cuenta de Facebook Live durante el tiempo que permaneció de pie negándose a ocupar su asiento. De esta manera, el piloto no podría despegar el avión.

En el vídeo, que ya ha sido compartido más de 34.000 veces en la red social, se observa cómo algunos de los pasajeros la increpan por el retraso del vuelo e incluso tratan de quitarle el teléfono. Ella, tratando de contener las lágrimas, continúa con la grabación y pregunta a los viajeros: "¿Qué es más importante: una vida o tu tiempo? Quiero que baje del avión porque no está seguro en Afganistán. Estoy tratando de cambiar las reglas de mi país, no me gustan. No está bien enviar a personas al infierno", añade.

"No está bien enviar a personas al infierno"

Mientras el personal aéreo y algunos viajeros trataban de hacer sentar a la joven para proceder al despegue del avión, un pasajero turco y un equipo de fútbol a bordo se unieron a la protesta en contra de la deportación. Finalmente, se logró el objetivo y el joven afgano pudo abandonar el avión. Sin embargo, ahora la joven podría ser acusada de incumplir las órdenes del piloto, enfrentándose a seis meses de prisión.

Aquí puedes reproducir el vídeo completo