Dimite el ministro de Educación de Italia por la falta de presupuesto para los colegios y universidades

El 23 de diciembre comunicó su "renuncia irrevocable". Es un varapalo para el Gobierno de coalición entre el Movimiento 5 Estrellas y el Partido Democrático.

El hasta ahora ministro de Educación de Italia, Lorenzo Fioramonti. / REUTERS

El ministro de Educación de Italia, Lorenzo Fioramonti, ha presentado su dimisión al primer ministro, Giuseppe Conte, en señal de protesta por la falta de presupuesto de su cartera, según ha confirmado él mismo a Reuters.

De acuerdo con la prensa italiana, Fioramonti ha entregado en las últimas horas una carta de renuncia a Conte, aunque esperará a que pase Navidad para hacer oficial su dimisión.

Preguntado por Reuters, Fioramonti ha confirmado que el 23 de diciembre comunicó su "renuncia irrevocable" a Conte y ha explicado que se debe a que no ha obtenido el dinero que considera necesario para mejorar los colegios y universidades del país.

Fioramonti ya expresó su malestar con el presupuesto general para el año 2020 que se aprobó el martes en el Congreso porque no recogía las aspiraciones financieras de su Ministerio.

La salida de Fioramonti es un varapalo para el Gobierno de coalición entre el Movimiento 5 Estrellas, del que forma parte el ya ex ministro, y el Partido Democrático, que comenzó su andadura el pasado mes de septiembre tras un acuerdo inesperado entre los otrora rivales.

