La crónica que salió a la venta ayer martes Fear: Trump in the White House (Miedo: Trump en la Casa Blanca) del conocido periodista Boob Woodward sobre el presidente de Estados Unidos, coteja las acusaciones sexuales de todas las mujeres que denunciaron al magnate estadounidense. Desmiente, por lo tanto, la defensa de la secretaria de prensa de la Casa Blanca, que rechazó las acusaciones.
Según informa El País, uno de los capítulos del libro cuenta cómo Trump aconsejó a un amigo sobre la manera de hacer frente a las acusaciones de mujeres en plena ola feminista, bajo el hastag #MeToo.
Las palabras del presidente, según el libro escrito por el ganador de dos Pulitzer, fueron las siguientes: “Tienes que ser agresivo. Tienes que empujar en la dirección contraria con firmeza. Tienes que negar todo lo que se dice de ti. Nunca admitir”.
“Tienes que negar, negar, negar y hacer retroceder a esas mujeres”. “Si admites haber hecho lo que sea o cualquier culpabilidad, entonces estás muerto”, le dijo el mandatario a su amigo.
Después de que The Washington Post adelantase en sus páginas algunos de sus capítulos, el libro se ha convertido en el número uno en ventas en las plataformas digitales de Amazon y Barnes and Noble. La crónica define a Donald Trump como un "peligro", acusándolo de querer asesinar al líder sirio Bashar al Assad y tildándolo de "inestable".
El libro no contiene ninguna entrevista con Trump, al que Woodward intentó contactar sin éxito, y se basa en "cientos de horas de entrevistas con protagonistas y testigos" de los acontecimientos que se narran en el volumen, según el periodista.
Todas esas fuentes pidieron el anonimato, por lo que Woodward ejerce de narrador omnisciente, describiendo episodios como si estuviera en la habitación, sin atribuirlos a nadie en particular.
Ese método, que Woodward ha empleado en una decena de libros desde que contribuyó a destapar el escándalo Watergate en 1974, le ha merecido críticas de Trump y su entorno, irritados por el frecuente uso de fuentes anónimas en los medios de comunicación.
"Entiendo el escepticismo (...) pero es necesario" basarse en la información de fuentes anónimas para que los relatos periodísticos no sean "comunicados de prensa", subrayó Woodward a The Daily.
