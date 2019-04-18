Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Donald Trump Trump recurre a 'Juego de Tronos' para pavonearse por el informe de la trama rusa

El presidente de EEUU reacciona en las redes sociales tras la decisión del fiscal general, que dice que no hay pruebas de que obstruyera a la justicia en la investigación de la causa investigada.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen publicada en Twitter por Donald Trump. | Twitter

Imagen publicada en Twitter por Donald Trump. | Twitter

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, volvió este jueves a recurrir a la popular serie Juego de Tronos para pavonearse en Twitter, en esta ocasión por las declaraciones del fiscal general, William Barr, quien dijo que la investigación de la trama rusa no ha hallado pruebas en su contra.

"Ni conspiración, ni obstrucción. Para los que me odian y los izquierdistas radicales demócratas... Game over (fin de la partida, en español)", señaló el mandatario en un mensaje divulgado en las redes sociales, minutos después de que Barr compareciera ante la prensa para hablar del informe del fiscal especial Robert Mueller.

"Estoy teniendo un buen día, lo han llamado 'no conspiración, no obstrucción'", aseguró Trump poco después durante un acto en la Casa Blanca con veteranos del Ejército. "Nunca la hubo, y nunca la habrá. Tenemos que llegar al fondo de estas cosas (...). Esto nunca debería pasarle a ningún otro presidente de nuevo, esta farsa", añadió el presidente.

Trump divulgó su tuit como un montaje que imitaba la estética -incluida la tipografía- de la popular serie que el pasado domingo comenzó su última temporada. En la imagen, se puede apreciar a un Trump, de espaldas, mirando a un horizonte invisible por la niebla.

No es la primera vez en que el presidente estadounidense recurre a Juego de Tronos para darle mayor notoriedad a sus mensajes en las redes sociales. El pasado mes de noviembre, Trump recurrió a un montaje similar para advertir a Irán de la inminente imposición de sanciones.

En esa ocasión, publicó en Twitter una imagen en la que aparecía él mismo, con semblante serio, junto a un texto en una tipografía similar a la de la popular serie en el que se leía: "Se acercan las sanciones", parafraseando el "Winter is coming" ("se acerca el invierno") que tantas veces han pronunciado los personajes.

El tuit de este jueves fue publicado después de que Barr repitiera en una rueda de prensa que no hay "pruebas suficientes" de que Trump obstruyera la justicia durante la investigación sobre la trama rusa e insistiera en que "no hubo conspiración" del mandatario con Rusia.

La investigación de Mueller ha desembocado en la presentación de un total de 191 cargos criminales contra 35 individuos -seis de ellos próximos a Trump y otros 26 de nacionalidad rusa-, cinco de los cuales se han declarado culpables y ya han sido condenados.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas