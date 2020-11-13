Estás leyendo: El PIB subió 12,6% en la eurozona y 11,6% en la UE en el tercer trimestre

Pese al rebote trimestral, el PIB cayó un 4,4% en la eurozona y un 4,3% en la UE en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2019, con lo que no logra recuperar los niveles previos a la pandemia de coronavirus.

El comisario europeo de Economía Paolo Gentiloni en una conferencia de prensa tras una reunión de ministros de finanzas de la zona euro en Bruselas, Bélgica.
El comisario europeo de Economía Paolo Gentiloni en una conferencia de prensa tras una reunión de ministros de finanzas de la zona euro en Bruselas, Bélgica. FRANCOIS LENOIR / POOL / EFE

El producto interior bruto (PIB) aumentó un 12,6% en la eurozona y un 11,6% en el conjunto de la Unión Europea (UE) en el tercer trimestre del año con respecto al segundo, unos repuntes récord tras sufrir caídas sin precedentes por la pandemia en el trimestre previo, informó este viernes Eurostat.

La oficina de estadística comunitaria ha revisado a la baja sus primeras estimaciones de crecimiento de la economía europea, emitidas el 30 de octubre, que apuntaban a un incremento del 12,7% del PIB en el área de la moneda única y del 12,1% en los Veintisiete.

En el conjunto de la UE, la economía de los Veintisiete experimentó una expansión récord del 11,6% en el tercer trimestre del año, lo que supone un fuerte rebote respecto del retroceso del 11,4% registrado entre abril y junio y del 3,3% en los tres primeros meses de 2020, pero supone una revisión de medio punto porcentual a la baja en relación a la primera estimación del dato, publicada el pasado 30 de octubre.

Pese al fuerte rebote trimestral, el PIB cayó un 4,4% en la eurozona y un 4,3% en la UE en comparación con el mismo periodo de 2019, con lo que no logra recuperar los niveles previos a la pandemia de coronavirus.

En España, el PIB aumentó un 16,7% en el tercer trimestre, un incremento solo superado en la UE por Francia (18,2%), mientras que en comparación con 2019 sufrió una caída del 8,7%, la más importante entre los Veintisiete. 

