Varios turistas resultaron heridos leves tras la explosión hoy de un artefacto al paso de un autobús turístico cerca del nuevo Gran Museo Egipcio, que se ubica al lado de las pirámides de Guiza, a las afueras de El Cairo, informaron diversas fuentes.
La televisión estatal indicó que el autobús llevaba a 25 turistas sudafricanos, algunos de los cuales resultaron heridos por la explosión de un artefacto "no identificado" que provocó que se rompieran los cristales del autobús y que dañó a un coche particular.
Una fuente de la Comisaría General de la provincia de Guiza indicó a Efe que el artefacto explosivo fue colocado junto a una valla del perímetro del Gran Museo Egipcio, que todavía no ha sido inaugurado.
Pese a la explosión no se han confirmado víctimas fatales hasta el momento.
Según la televisión egipcia, varias ambulancias han sido enviadas a la escena de la explosión, sin dar más detalles.
La explosión de hoy se produce después de que el pasado 28 de diciembre al menos cuatro personas murieran y otras diez resultaron heridas por la explosión de una bomba casera colocada en el trayecto de un autobús de turistas en la zona de las pirámides de Guiza.
En Egipto son frecuentes los atentados contra las fuerzas de seguridad y en los últimos años también se han registrado varios ataques contra civiles, en especial de la minoría cristiana copta, pero son raros los dirigidos contra los turistas.
El país está en estado de emergencia desde abril de 2017 como respuesta a una serie de atentados terroristas contra unas iglesias en el delta del Nilo.
