El número de activistas del medio ambiente detenidos durante ocho días de protestas en Londres llegó el lunes a 1.000 personas, dijo la policía británica, y añadió que el puente de Waterloo, uno de los sitios bloqueados por las manifestaciones, ha sido reabierto al tráfico.
El grupo de acción contra el cambio climático, Extinction Rebellion, intervino en lugares del centro de Londres como Oxford Circus y Parliament Square, parte de su campaña de "actos de desobediencia" pacíficos para exigir medidas que frenen lo que denominan una crisis global del cambio climático.
Su campaña consta en actos de desobediencia pacíficos para exigir medidas que frenen el cambio climático
La policía dijo que 1.065 personas fueron detenidas en relación con las manifestaciones y que 53 de ellas se enfrentan a cargos por delitos como el corte del tráfico.
Oxford Circus y Parliament Square se han reabierto al tráfico de vehículos este domingo, según los efectivos policiales, mientras que el puente de Waterloo ha quedado despejado la madrugada de este lunes.
La policía pidió a los activistas que se trasladaran al sector de Marble Arch, donde continuarán con sus protestas.
La medioambientalista sueca Greta Thunberg se dirigió el domingo a una multitud en Marble Arch y los exhortó a no rendirse nunca en su campaña para salvar el planeta.
