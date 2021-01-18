madridActualizado:
La alarma se desató este lunes en el Capitolio de Estados Unidos después de que se detectara un incendio en sus proximidades, aparentemente desatado en un campamento de personas sin hogar localizado en las proximidades.
En un comunicado, la Policía del Capitolio informó que "en precaución por una amenaza de seguridad bajo el puente sobre la (carretera) I-295 en las calles Primera y F SE" ordenó el cierre del complejo del Capitolio
"Actualmente no hay ningún fuego en o dentro del recinto del Capitolio. Se ha recomendado a los miembros y al personal que se protejan mientras el incidente se investiga", agregó la nota.
En un correo electrónico enviado a los legisladores, publicado por medios de comunicación estadounidenses, la Policía del Capitolio indicó que no se permitía la salida o entrada del lugar y les pidió que se mantuvieran lejos de las ventanas y puertas exteriores. The Washintong Post explicó que el fuego se había declarado en un campamento de personas sin hogar cercano.
El Departamento de Bomberos del Distrito de Columbia apuntó en un tuit que había extinguido un incendio en el bloque 100 de la calle H, en el sureste de la ciudad.
Miles de efectivos de la Guardia Nacional se han desplegado en el recinto del Capitolio y en otras partes del centro de Washington DC con motivo de la investidura este miércoles del presidente electo, el demócrata Joe Biden, después de que cientos de seguidores del mandatario saliente, Donald Trump, irrumpieran en la sede del Congreso el pasado día 6, en un suceso que dejó 5 muertos.
Además se ha restringido el tráfico en numerosas calles del centro de Washington DC, donde se han erigido vallas y se han colocado bloques de hormigón, ante un hipotético ataque el día de la investidura.
