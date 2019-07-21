Tres incendios forestales declarados en el centro de Portugal han movilizado a 1.000 efectivos de bomberos y han obligado a las autoridades del país a evacuar parcialmente una aldea provocando que varias personas hayan resultado heridas.
Los fuertes vientos hacen más difícil que los bomberos puedan apagar las llamas, que comenzaron el sábado 20 por la tarde en Castelo Branco, una localidad situada a 225 kilómetros al noreste de la capital del país, Lisboa.
Las autoridades han tenido que evacuar parcialmente una aldea como precaución, según ha indicado Protección Civil de Portugal quien ha informado de que siete bomberos han resultado heridos y una persona ha tenido que ser trasladada en helicóptero a un hospital de Lisboa con quemaduras de primer y segundo grado.
El incendio forestal se ha dirigido hacia Macao, un municipio cercano a la ciudad de Santarem, donde se espera que las temperaturas alcancen los 34 grados centígrados.
Un vecino de Macao se ha quejado en una cadena de televisión portuguesa de que no hay suficientes bomberos en el terreno. "Nosotros tenemos que luchar contra las llamas", ha asegurado. De la misma forma, Ricardo Aires, alcalde de otro municipio afectado, Vila de Rei, también ha insistido en que faltan bomberos y recursos.
El presidente de Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, ha dicho a través de un comunicado que sigue de cerca la situación y se ha solidarizado con los afectados. Las autoridades, por su parte, han señalado que esperan tener controlado el fuego en la madrugada de este domingo.
En junio de 2017, un devastador incendio forestal en la ciudad central de Pedrogao Grande acabó con la vida de 64 personas e hirió a más de 250. El incendio fue el peor desastre en la historia moderna de Portugal.
