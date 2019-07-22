"Tenemos un día muy difícil por delante", advirtieron las autoridades portuguesas de Protección Civil, que alertaron sobre el riesgo de que el calor y el viento compliquen las tareas de extinción de los incendios que castigan el centro del país.
La amenaza afecta sobre todo a los distritos de Castelo Branco y Santarém, donde se esperan temperaturas próximas a los 40 grados, vientos y baja humedad.
Pese a la alerta, el fuego está controlado en un 90% en el frente de Vila de Rei, el más importante de los declarados este fin de semana en Portugal, según anunció hoy Pedro Nunes, comandante de operaciones de Protección Civil.
Las llamas superaron un perímetro de 50 kilómetros y unos 800 efectivos participaron en las labores de extinción del fuego, que se extendió a Mação y arrasó más de 3.000 hectáreas.
El de Vila de Rei es sólo uno de los cinco incendios que se declararon el sábado en el distrito de Castelo Branco, con otros cuatro fuegos en la vecina Sertã que fueron controlados a lo largo de ayer y de la pasada madrugada.
Las llamas en Vila de Rei, Mação y Sertã llevaron al desalojo de varias aldeas y 30 personas tuvieron que ser atendidas por los servicios médicos, de los cuales sólo una de ellas está grave, un civil que fue trasladado a la unidad de quemados de un hospital de Lisboa.
La policía portuguesa investiga las causas de los incendios forestales y ha detenido a un hombre de 55 años sospechoso de iniciar un fuego cerca de la ciudad de Castelo Branco.
La ayuda para controlar el incendio está llegando también de fuera de sus fronteras, ya que la Unión Europea está produciendo mapas satélite de los incendios a través del programa Copernicus, según informó el comisario europeo para la Ayuda Humanitaria y la Gestión de Crisis, Christos Stylianides.
