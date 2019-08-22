El líder del antisistema Movimiento Cinco Estrellas, Luigi Di Maio, confirmó este jueves que ya se han iniciado las negociaciones para lograr un Gobierno que cuente con una mayoría parlamentaria sólida en Italia y que evite celebrar elecciones anticipadas en otoño.

"Hemos comenzado las conversaciones para intentar tener una mayoría sólida parlamentaria que gobierne el país", dijo Di Maio a los medios poco después de conversar con el presidente de la República, Sergio Mattarella, que ha escuchado a los partidos para ver si es posible formar un Ejecutivo o la solución a la crisis son los comicios.

Di Maio criticó a su socio, la ultraderechista Liga, por romper la alianza gubernamental de forma unilateral, por "caprichos veraniegos", y por echar por tierra los compromisos adoptados ante los italianos en el programa político negociado tras las elecciones generales del pasado año. "Ha bloqueado políticas que iban a ser aprobadas y que iban a mejorar la vida de los italianos", dijo.

El Cinco Estrellas ha propuesto un Gobierno que comparta varios puntos, como la reducción del número de escaños, una de sus promesas estrella, la elaboración de unos Presupuestos Generales para 2020 que garanticen la igualdad social, políticas de apoyo a las familias, disminución de la presión fiscal o incentivos a las empresas que contraten a empleados de forma indefinida.

"No dejamos que el barco se hunda, porque Italia somos todos, más allá de los intereses partidistas", sostuvo. "El voto no nos intimida en absoluto, pero no puede ser la vía de escape a las promesas hechas por los italianos. Tenemos muchas cosas que hacer", concluyó.

El presidente de la República, Sergio Mattarella, ya ha concluido las consultas con los grupos políticos y comparecerá a las 20.00 horas locales (18.00 GMT) ante los medios.