Las fuerzas de seguridad turcas han detenido a dos supuestos espías de los Emiratos Árabes Unidos (EAU) por presuntos vínculos con el asesinato del periodista saudí Jamal Khashoggi, informó este viernes la agencia turca Anadolu.
Según el citado medio, la Fiscalía de Estambul ordenó la detención de los dos sospechosos, cuya nacionalidad no se ha revelado, e investiga ahora su posible relación con la muerte de Khashoggi, asesinado en el consulado de su país en Estambul en octubre pasado.
Aunque se da por hecho que el crimen fue cometido por un equipo de agentes saudíes, persisten dudas sobre si hubo un "colaborador local" encargado de hacer desaparecer el cadáver, que no se ha encontrado hasta la fecha.
Según la cadena de televisión pública turca TRT, ambos sospechosos realizaron frecuentas entradas y salidas de Turquía, aunque uno de ellos habría llegado al país euroasiático después del asesinato de Khashoggi.
La emisora asegura que los dos supuestos agentes confesaron durante el interrogatorio haber sido enviados a Turquía desde los EAU para recoger información sobre personas de origen árabe residentes en Turquía.
Los dos detenidos fueron trasladados al juzgado bajo la acusación de "espionaje militar, político e internacional", y la Fiscalía pide prisión preventiva para ellos.
Emiratos Árabes Unidos es uno de los aliados más cercanos de Arabia Saudí y se halla en un bando geopolítico opuesto al de Turquía, que en la región del golfo Pérsico apoya a Catar, lo que ha suscitado tensiones entre Ankara y Riad.
