Fiscales de Estados Unidos han retirado este miércoles los cargos por agresión sexual presentados contra el actor Kevin Spacey, después de que el hombre que le acusó se negara a testificar.
El fiscal de distrito Michael O'Keefe ha subrayado que la decisión ha sido tomada "debida a la ausencia del demandante", según ha informado la cadena de televisión estadounidense CNN.
El hombre que acusó a Spacey pidió la desestimación voluntaria de la demanda en la que se acusaba a Spacey de "conducta sexual explícita y conducta lasciva", según su abogado, Mitchell Garabedian.
El acusador de Spacey retira de manera definitiva los cargos por abuso sexual
Garabedian declinó hacer más comentarios sobre esta decisión. Spacey, quien ganó un Oscar en el año 2000 por su papel en American Beauty, se declaró inocente del cargo de agresión indecente, sucedida supuestamente en un bar en la isla de Nantucket.
En su defensa, los abogados de Spacey acusaron al denunciante de eliminar mensajes de texto que respaldarían la defensa del actor. El juez que supervisa el caso penal recientemente ordenó al denunciante que proporcionara su teléfono móvil a la defensa, pero alegó que no lo encontraba.
Spacey se vio envuelto por primera vez en una polémica sexual en octubre de 2017, cuando el actor Anthony Rapp lo acusó de intentar seducirlo en 1986 cuando tenía 14 años.
La controversia hizo que el papel que interpretaba Spacey en House of Cards fuera eliminado de la serie, además de borrar su personaje -ya grabado- de la película Todo el dinero del mundo. Spacey, de 59 años, se disculpó por una "conducta inapropiada" con Rapp.
