Medio ambiente El choque de dos barcos provoca un derrame de petróleo en el río Rin 

El vertido de 2.000 litros se ha producido a la altura de Dormagen (Alemania), aunque continúa fluyendo hasta la vecina localidad de Duisburgo.

Barcos en el río Rin, en una imagen de archivo. / REUTERS

El choque de dos barcos ha provocado un derrame de 2.000 litros de petróleo en el río Rin a la altura de la ciudad alemana de Dormagen, según ha informado este lunes un portavoz de los Bomberos de Duseldorf.

Los equipos de emergencias han desplegado barreras en los accesos a los puertos cercanos para evitar que el crudo se extienda hasta allí.

Sin embargo, en el Rin el vertido no puede contenerse con estas mismas barreras debido a la gran velocidad del caudal. Por ello, continúa fluyendo hasta la vecina localidad de Duisburgo.

