Mutilación genital femenina La ONU investiga más de 400 ablaciones a mujeres y niñas en Uganda durante las últimas semanas

El Fondo de Población de Naciones Unidas (FPNU) ha decidido enviar a Uganda un equipo de investigadores para estudiar la detención de 19 personas por mutilar los genitales de al menos 400 mujeres y niñas en Kween, localidad fronteriza con Kenia.

Imagen de archivo mutilación genital femenina / REUTERS

Naciones Unidas ha anunciado este viernes el envío de un equipo de investigación al este de Uganda tras la detención, a principios de esta semana, de 19 personas por mutilar los genitales de al menos 400 mujeres y niñas en la localidad de Kween, en la frontera con Kenia, durante el pasado mes de diciembre, según denunciaron múltiples ONG nacionales al diario 'The Guardian'.

Las ablaciones fueron efectuadas por una turba de un centenar de personas lideradas por mujeres ancianas acompañadas de hombres armados con machetes, que recorrieron la región practicando las ablaciones por varios pueblos de un país que prohibió terminantemente la mutilación genital femenina hace nueve años.

Entre los detenidos se encontraban tanto los observadores de estos rituales, como las responsables directas de la mutilación, según explicó al diario británico la portavoz adjunta de la Policía Nacional ugandesa, Polly Namaye. Algunas de las víctimas tenían 12 años de edad.

En el momento de las últimas detenciones, varios familiares y allegados de los detenidos "opusieron cierta resistencia" 

Varias ONG ugandesas han explicado al 'Guardian' que el este de Uganda es una región ultraconservadora. En zonas como Kween, Bukwo y Kapchorwa, y por extensión en la región de Karamoja, las mutilaciones eran la norma absoluta hasta que se promulgó la ley, y las fuerzas de seguridad han tenido que impedirlas por la fuerza.

De hecho y en el momento de las últimas detenciones, varios familiares y allegados de los detenidos "opusieron cierta resistencia" contra la Policía ugandesa, según el portavoz de la Policía de la región de Sipi, Rogers Taitika. Incluso un diputado regional, Lawrance Mangusho Cherop, llegó a exigir a los agentes la liberación inmediata de los arrestados.

Por todo ello, el Fondo de Población de Naciones Unidas (FPNU) ha decidido enviar un equipo para investigar el alcance actual de este fenómeno y "recibir más información sobre este inesperado repunte" de las mutilaciones, según el director del fondo en el país africano, Alain Sibenaler, a la Fundación Thomson Reuters.

El equipo irá acompañado por una fuerza de protección dada la violencia que sacude habitualmente el este del país. "En parte, también es esta inseguridad la que ha dificultado aplicar como se debería la ley contra la mutilación", según ha explicado el responsable del grupo Equality Now, Jean-Paul Murunga.

