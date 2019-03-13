Público
Nigeria Más de 100 niños atrapados al colapsar un edificio con una escuela en Nigeria

Los equipos de rescate tratan de recuperar los cuerpos, pero se teme que haya fallecidos debido a que los menores se encontraban en clase cuando se ha producido el derrumbe.

Derrumbe de una escuela en Nigeria / GOBIERNO DE LAGOS

Un edificio de tres plantas que albergaba una escuela de educación primaria se ha derrumbado este miércoles en la ciudad nigeriana de Lagos, dejando a más de cien niños atrapados, según ha informado el Gobierno regional. Los equipos de rescate tratan de recuperar los cuerpos, pero se teme que haya fallecidos debido a que los niños se encontraban en clase cuando se ha producido el derrumbe.

"Las operaciones de socorro de la Unidad de Rescate del Estado de Lagos están en marcha en un edificio que ha colapsado en el área de Lagiaji, en la isla de Lagos", ha indicado el Gobierno de este estado en su cuenta de la red social Twitter. Se trata de un edificio de tres plantas, que albergaba una escuela primaria en la última, situado en la isla de Lagos, un núcleo de la ciudad que está conectado por carretera con el resto de la ciudad y que hace de dique de la albufera de Lagos.

Un testigo de la tragedia, Prince Adams, citado por el periódico local The Punch, ha manifestado que han sacado a diez alumnos de los escombros sin precisar si estaban vivos o muertos, mientras que la zona se encuentra completamente abarrotada de gente. "Es terrible. Los padres están llorando", declaró Adams al diario.

Los medios locales reportaron que más de un centenar de niños podrían estar atrapados, mientras que algunos estudiantes han sido trasladados ya a un hospital cercano.

