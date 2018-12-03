Catar saldrá de la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP) el próximo enero, anunció este lunes el ministro de Energía, Saad al Kaabi, en una rueda de prensa.
Al Kaabi precisó que Catar, el mayor exportador de gas natural del mundo, dejará la OPEP porque desea "enfocarse en el negocio del gas".
"No quiero ir a la reunión y hablar del presupuesto del año (2019), quiero ser transparente. Hablé con el secretario general y le dije que nos queremos centrar en el negocio del gas y le comenté nuestras intenciones de ir a la reunión de esta semana y él aceptó. No queremos sorprender a los miembros", afirmó Al Kaabi.
El ministro declaró que la decisión de abandonar la OPEP "no tiene que ver con el bloqueo" económico que Arabia Saudí, Emiratos Árabes Unidos (EAU), Baréin y Egipto imponen contra Doha desde junio de 2017.
"Cuando un país quiere salir de la OPEP tiene que hacer una petición y luego se la acepta, para que esté fuera en el plazo de un mes", explicó Al Kaabi.
Catar mantiene las relaciones diplomáticas rotas con sus vecinos de Arabia Saudí, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Baréin y Egipto desde junio de 2017, debido a que esos cuatro países acusan a Doha de patrocinar el terrorismo.
Después de la ruptura de las relaciones diplomáticas, Catar anunció planes para aumentar su producción de gas natural, para pasar de 77 a 100 millones de toneladas por año en los próximos años.
Catar, que es miembro de la OPEP desde 1961, es el mayor exportador de gas natural del mundo, con cerca de 128.645 millones de metros cúbicos por año, según datos de la organización.
El pequeño emirato, el país mas pequeño de la OPEP por tamaño y población, cuenta con las terceras mayores reservas de gas natural del mundo, calculadas en 23,8 billones de metros cúbicos.
