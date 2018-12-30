El Parlamento italiano aprueba los Presupuestos del Gobierno pactados con Bruselas

La Cámara de los Diputados, la Cámara Baja del Parlamento italiano, ha dado este sábado su apoyo definitivo a los presupestos para 2019 tras el acuerdo alcanzado con Bruselas y que sitúa el objetivo de déficit en el 2,04 por ciento del PIB 1,6 décimas por debajo del objetivo original.
El proyecto de presupuestos ha logrado finalmente el apoyo de 327 diputados, frente al 228 votos en contra tras un tenso proceso de enfrentamiento entre las instituciones de la UE y el Gobierno italiano formado por el populista Movimiento 5 Estrellas y el ultraderechista Liga.
En la sesión, la oposición ha denunciado la imposibilidad de analizar en profundidad la reformulación de los presupuestos por la necesidad de aprobarlos antes de fin de año. De hecho, cientos de simpatizantes del Partido Democrático, en la oposición, se han manifestado frente al Parlamento.
Los presupuestos se votarán de nuevo este domingo en la Cámara de Diputados en lo que ya no es más que una formalidad para ratificar el proyecto.
El primer ministro, Giuseppe Conte, ha destacado que este es "un primer paso de un plan amplio y ambicioso de reforma" que "dará la vuelta como a un calcetín a Italia" con el fin último de dar un impulso claro a la economía.
Las medidas estrella de los nuevos presupuestos son la Renta Ciudadana, una renta mínima con condiciones particulares, y la reducción de la edad de jubilación. Además incluye desgravaciones para los autónomos, subida de impuestos para la banca, las aseguradoras y las empresas de juego y una amnistía fiscal parcial. La previsión de crecimiento, a su vez, se reduce desde el 1,5 al 1 por ciento.
