El partido gobernante de Japón invita a más mujeres a sus reuniones, siempre y cuando no hablen

tokio
El gobernante Partido Liberal Democrático (PLD) de Japón, visto durante largo tiempo como un reducto homogéneo de hombres mayores, ahora quiere que más mujeres asistan a sus reuniones clave, siempre y cuando no hablen.
El partido, que ha estado en el poder la mayor parte del tiempo desde 1955, ha propuesto permitir que cinco legisladoras se sumen a las reuniones de su junta como observadoras, en respuesta a las críticas de que su dirección está dominada por hombres. Dos de los 12 miembros de la junta y apenas tres de los 25 miembros de su consejo general son mujeres.
La propuesta se conoce después de comentarios sexistas del exjefe del Comité Organizador de los Juegos de Tokio Yoshiro Mori, miembro del PLD y quien alguna vez fue primer ministro, que generaron fuertes críticas y pusieron la atención en la disparidad de género en la tercera economía mundial.
La medida permitiría que más mujeres del PLD vean cómo se toman las decisiones, dijo Toshihiro Nikai, secretario general del partido. Agregó que escuchó críticas de que la junta electa del bloque estaba dominada por hombres.
"El importante entender plenamente qué tipo de discusiones están ocurriendo", dijo Nikai, de 82 años, en una conferencia de prensa en la noche del martes. "Den una mirada, de eso se trata".
Esas observadoras no podrán hablar durante las reuniones, pero podrán presentar opiniones de forma separada a la oficina del secretario, informó el diario Nikkei.
Japón ocupa el lugar 121 de 153 países en el Índice Global de Brecha de Género 2020 del Foro Económico Mundial, el peor ránking entre las economías avanzadas, debido a la baja participación económica y empoderamiento político de las mujeres.
El exprimer ministro Shinzo Abe promovió políticas para aumentar la participación de las mujeres en la economía, pero activistas y muchas mujeres comunes dicen que aún se necesita un cambio más drástico en el mundo laboral y en la política.
