El fuego que se declaró el pasado viernes en la región del Algarve (sur de Portugal) sigue activo y hasta el momento arroja un balance de 30 bomberos heridos y 110 personas desalojadas.
Según ha explicado en el lugar del incendio un portavoz de la Autoridad Nacional de Protección Civil (ANPC), Vítor Vaz Pinto, el fuego continúa activo con dos frentes y se prevé que las labores de extinción se compliquen durante la tarde, debido a que las temperaturas superarán los 40ºC, la humedad relativa será muy baja y habrá rachas fuertes de viento.
Las llamas, que comenzaron en la comarca de Monchique (Algarve), se han extendido por el concejo de Odemira, en el distrito de Beja.
De las 110 personas desalojadas de sus viviendas de aldeas dispersas, 79 son de la comarca de Monchique y 31 de Odemira.
Los treinta bomberos heridos necesitaron asistencia médica, debido sobre todo al cansancio.
En el lugar de las llamas trabajan para sofocar el fuego 793 bomberos, 209 vehículos de extinción y 13 medios aéreos.
Durante la noche de ayer, seis jóvenes de entre 20 y 25 años resultaron heridos en un incendio forestal registrado en la comarca de Estremoz, cerca de la frontera española de Badajoz.
Dos de los heridos tuvieron que ser trasladados en helicóptero hasta un hospital de Lisboa, debido a las quemaduras que sufrían.
